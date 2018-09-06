2 wanted for shooting at deputy at west Houston motel, officials say

A Precinct 1 deputy constable was shot at near a west Houston motel on Aug. 31, 2018.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two men are wanted in connection with a shooting incident on Aug. 31, officials said.

Harris County authorities said Bobby Manuel Anderson, 32, and Javaun Lamar Skinner, 28, have been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant after they fired shots at a Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constable at 2900 West Sam Houston Parkway South about 12:05 a.m. that Friday.

The deputy was working an extra job at a motel and was escorting two trespassing suspects off the property when one of the suspects fired at the deputy, authorities said.

The deputy was not hit, but both men left the scene on foot, officials said.

Anderson and Skinner were later identified and were charged Tuesday, according to authorities.

They are being sought by authorities and anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Major Assaults and Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

