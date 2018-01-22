2 vehicles slam into house after driver causes chain-reaction crash

HOUSTON - An out-of-control car careened into several parked vehicles and pushed one into a house on Melbourne Street near Barnston Sunday afternoon.

Five vehicles were damaged and the driver of the SUV, that's believed to have caused this crash, was injured.

Several witnesses said that same person intended to hit a person on Melbourne Street, but instead of hitting someone, he lost control of the wheel and went airborne.

Witnesses said he then hit about five parked vehicles and caused a chain reaction crash.

At one point, the force of the impact pushed a truck and a van, which were parked in a driveway, into a house.

The van crashed into a support beam in the driveway and the truck slammed into a brick wall,

causing damage to the house.

No one inside the house was hurt.

Witnesses said the man who was responsible for the crash appeared to have some serious injuries when medics rushed him to the hospital.

"When they got him, he was on the floor in there, like, he was all the way on the floor under the steering wheel and pedals," witness Anthony Jackson said. "He was responsive. He was saying he was good. He's not good."

It's unclear if the man accused in the crash will be charged. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Residents in the area said they're grateful no one else was hurt.

