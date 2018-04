Two vehicles were hit by a train Thursday in northwest Houston.

The crash was reported just before 5 a.m.

Houston police said the vehicles were stuck on the tracks near Washington Ave. and Shepherd Blvd. when they were hit by a Union Pacific train.

The crash blocked several smaller crossings and Heights Boulevard, police said.

The wreck could take several hours to clear.



