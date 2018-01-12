2 teens arrested in Connecticut, accused of Stafford murder

STAFFORD, Texas - Two people have been charged with murder after a man was found dead at an apartment complex on New Year's Day, according to the Stafford Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Estates at Fountain Lake apartment complex in the 10400 block of Fountain Lake Drive around 1:47 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Police said officers found a man, identified later as Wilbert Outlaw II, 22, of Missouri City, dead in a breezeway at the complex.

Investigators with the Stafford Police Department, in conjunction with the Texas Rangers, developed information that identified Jessica Musante, 17, and Giuseppe Briguglio, 19, as suspects in the crime, police said. Detectives secured arrest warrants for both in Fort Bend County.

Police said Musante and Briguglio were taken into custody at 9:52 p.m. Thursday in Connecticut, where they await extradition.

Briguglio is charged with murder with a $250,000 bond and Musante is charged with murder with a $100,000 bond, police said.

