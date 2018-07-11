2 teens arrested, accused of violent carjacking in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Two men were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery after authorities said they carjacked a man near the intersection of Woodlands Parkway and Flintridge Drive on Monday.

Around 11 p.m., deputies said a man driving a Cadillac was stopped at a red light at the intersection when he was struck from behind by a Toyota Camry.

Both drivers got out of their vehicles to inspect the damage, according to deputies.

Authorities said while they were out of their vehicles, a Jeep Compass pulled in front of the Cadillac and the passenger of the Jeep got out wearing a black mask and pointing a shotgun at the driver of the Cadillac.

The gunman threatened to shoot the driver of the Cadillac, according to authorities.

The driver of the Jeep then grabbed the driver of the Cadillac and a struggle ensued, authorities said.

The driver of the Cadillac was able to get away and run into a wooded area near the intersection, deputies said.

The passenger of the Jeep then got into the Cadillac and all three vehicles left the scene, according to investigators.

Deputies responding to the area saw the Jeep going east on Woodlands Parkway and pulled the vehicle over, authorities said. Deputies said they detained the driver of the Jeep, identified as 19-year-old David Delgado, of Houston. During the stop, deputies said they found the shotgun and mask along with numerous other criminal instruments.

Deputies patrolling Interstate 45 saw the Cadillac going south near Rayford Road, according to authorities. The vehicle was pulled over and deputies said the driver was identified as 19-year-old Ricardo Govea, of Houston.

Delgado and Govea were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. They were taken to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

The driver of the Toyota was not found, but the case is still under investigation.

