2 teens, adult injured after ATV flips over in Crosby, sheriff says

CROSBY, Texas - Two teens and an adult were hospitalized Sunday after an ATV they were riding flipped over, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The accident was reported at 5:48 p.m. at 1927 Gulf Pump Road.

Both teens were taken by Life Flight to a hospital and the adult was transported by ambulance, deputies said.

Gonzalez said the driver of the ATV was driving at a fast rate of speed while doing donuts when they lost control and the ATV flipped over. A crowd of bystanders had to pull the ATV off one of the teens.

Gonzalez said the adult was possibly under the influence.

