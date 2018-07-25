2 taken to hospital after ambulance, truck collide at intersection in SW Houston

A private ambulance was involved in a crash on the Southwest Freeway feeder road at Bellaire Boulevard on July 24, 2018.

HOUSTON - A private ambulance was involved in a two-vehicle accident on the feeder road of the Southwest Freeway on Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Around 10 p.m., the ambulance was northbound on the feeder road when a westbound truck on Bellaire Boulevard struck the side of the ambulance, causing it to flip on its side.

No patients were on board, but the paramedic who was in the passenger seat was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, officials said.

The driver of the truck was taken to an area hospital in serious but stable condition, authorities said.

Houston police are investigating to determine who ran the red light.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.