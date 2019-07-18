2 sons questioned in connection with fatal stabbing of father, police say

HOUSTON - Police said they're questioning two sons after their father was stabbed to death inside an apartment unit Wednesday evening.

Houston police said around 6:30 p.m., Westside patrol officers received a call about a stabbing at the Village on the Parkway Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Eldridge Parkway.

Inside the unit, they found a man dead with at least one stab wound.

“They found the victim’s 18- and 14-year-old sons inside the apartment. Both of them have been detained at this time,” Lt. Larry Crowson said. “Investigators are on the scene and are conducting interviews with both of them.”

Police said they’re working to determine who stabbed the father.

He said detectives were interviewing the wife of the victim and at this point, they don’t believe she was inside the apartment at the time of the stabbing.

“She’s pretty calm considering the circumstances,” Crowson said.

Homicide detectives are in the process of figuring out what led up to the stabbing.

