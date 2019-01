The scene of a drive-by shooting on Old Spanish Trail on Jan. 21, 2019.

HOUSTON - Two people were shot Monday in southeast Houston, according to Houston police.

Police said the people were shot during a drive-by shooting in the 4400 block of Old Spanish Trail, near Calhoun Road.

One person was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the chest, police said.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m.

No one is in custody at this time.

South Central officers are at a shooting 4400 O S T. Male shot and transport to the hospital in critical condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/cFLTi5r9Jv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 22, 2019

