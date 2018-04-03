2 shot at gas station on south side, police say

Police at the scene of a shooting near Cullen. (KPRC)

HOUSTON - Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a gas station on Houston's south side, according to police.

Houston police said two men were shot around 12:30 p.m. at a Shell gas station at 610 South Loop East at Cullen Boulevard.

The victims attempted to escape and their car stopped under the overpass, according to police. One victim is an adult and the other is a juvenile.

Both were taken to Ben Taub Hospital and are in stable condition.

The shooter or shooters are on the run. There is no description at this time, police said.

