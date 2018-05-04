2 shot, 3 detained, police search for 1 after Baytown shooting

BAYTOWN, Texas - Two people were shot, three people were detained and police said they are searching for another person Thursday night after a shooting in Baytown, according to police.

Around 8 p.m., a 50-year-old man broke up a disturbance behind a store on Wisconsin Street, police said.

One of the people who was involved in the altercation left the scene and returned with a shotgun. He fired at least two shots, according to police.

A 16-year-old, who was involved in the initial altercation, and the 50-year-old man, who broke up the initial altercation, were struck by shotgun pellets, police said. Authorities said they believe the shotgun shells were birdshot.

The teen was flown to a hospital and his condition is not known. The 50-year-old man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said three people were detained and they are searching for another person who may have been involved.

The shotgun has not been recovered.

