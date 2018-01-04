2 Round Rock girls found safe in Colorado following Amber Alert

Two Round Rock girls were found safe in Colorado without incident, Allen Banks, Round Rock Police Chief tweeted Wednesday.

An Amber Alert was issued New Year’s Day after the disappearance of Lulu Bandera-Margret, 7, and Lili Griffith, 14.

CAUGHT!!! Terry Allen Miles was caught in Colorado without incident. The girls are SAFE!!! Thank God!! — Allen Banks (@ChiefAllenBanks) January 4, 2018

Investigators said they issued the alert after Tonya Bates, the children’s mother, was found dead. Terry Miles, 44, who is a suspect in the girls’ disappearance and a person of interest in Bates’ death, was spotted on surveillance video at a business in Trinidad, Colorado.

The images of Miles shown by police during a news conference Wednesday were dated Saturday.

