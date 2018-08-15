2 robberies of bank customers outside Willowbrook Mall under investigation

HOUSTON - Houston police said someone robbed two mall employees dropping money off at a Bank of America on FM 1960 within three days.

A woman who was parked at the Bank of America located at 7455 FM 1960 West after her Monday evening shift was about to deposit money for her job when a man approached her with a gun and demanded the money, according to police.

The police report states the woman complied, but the suspect also went inside her car, and stole the woman’s wallet before taking off.

A similar incident happened on Aug. 10 at the same location.In that incident, an employee from a different store arrived at the Bank of America around 10:40 p.m. to make a deposit when he was robbed.

Police said the description of the suspect they have is limited, but he was seen driving a silver, four-door car.

