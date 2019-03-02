2 pregnant women among 7 injured in Crosby crash, sheriff says

CROSBY, Texas - A three-car crash Friday closed Highway 90 in Crosby after seven people were injured, including two pregnant women, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

One driver was possibly intoxicated, officials said.

The two pregnant women were taken by air to an area hospital, and the other five people, who suffered serious injuries, were transported by ambulance, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Officials were unable to provide an update Saturday morning.

