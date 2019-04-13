2 men shot at home while working on car, deputies say

HOUSTON - Two people were shot at a home in northwest Harris County early Saturday, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 11000 block of Holly Hill Lane.

The victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds, investigators said. One victim was found in the yard of a neighboring home and the other was found inside the residence.

One of the victims was working to change a light bulb on a car and the other may have been by the car door when the gunshots were fired, police said.

One victim was shot in the leg and the other was shot three times in multiple locations.

The extent of the victims' injuries are unknown, but investigators said the two were talking before being transported to an area hospital.

Investigators said suspect information was not immediately available, as both victims were in extreme pain. Both are expected to survive.

Two people who were inside the home at the time of the shooting were taken in for questioning.

This is a developing news story. Check back for details.

BREAKING: HCSO investigating a shooting in the 11-thousand block of Holly Hill Lane. Just arrived. Working to get more details for you on @KPRC2 at 6am. pic.twitter.com/QsWXe1HV25 — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) April 13, 2019

VIDEO: Officials give update after shooting on Holly Hill Lane

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.