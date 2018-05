HOUSTON - Two people were shot Tuesday at a north Harris County car wash, according to authorities.

Deputies said the two people were shot at a car wash near the intersection of Ella Boulevard and Barren Springs Drive around 7 p.m.

One of the shooting victims is in surgery. The condition of the victims is not known.

Authorities said they are investigating to find out who is responsible for the shooting.

