2 people shot after argument in Fort Bend County

Two people were injured after a shooting stemmed from an argument in Stafford, police said. Investigators believe they know who the gunman is.

STAFFORD, Texas - A double shooting is under investigation Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported around 1:15 a.m. after two victims were involved in some sort of argument with a third person at a home on Lelia Street at Moore Road in Stafford.

Deputies said that person pulled out a gun and opened fire. A helicopter rushed one of the victims to a hospital.

The second victim wasn't seriously hurt.

Deputies said they may know who the gunman is.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.