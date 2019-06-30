2 people shot, 3 arrested after chase ends in League City

A car involved in a chase through League City, Texas, is surrounded by police vehicles June 30, 2019.

HOUSTON - Two people were shot and three people were arrested Sunday after a shooting in Texas City led to a chase through League City, authorities said.

The incident began about 1 a.m. when Texas City police were called to the corner of Somerset Avenue and 31st Street North.

Investigators said officers arrived to find a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, and were told the gunman fled the scene in a car. Authorities put out a bulletin for the car, which was spotted by police in League City on the Gulf Freeway frontage road.

Authorities said police chased the vehicle to the Webster area, where three people jumped out and ran away. A search led to all three being arrested.

Police said one of the three who were arrested after the chase was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

The identities of the three who were arrested were not immediately released.

Both shooting victims were expected to recover.

