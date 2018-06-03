2 people injured in Spring house fire, officials say

SPRING, Texas - Two people were injured in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Spring, officials said.

The fire was reported at 5:30 p.m. in the 22000 block of Millgate Drive.

Spring Fire Department firefighters said a neighbor saw the fire and rescued a woman from the home.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw fire coming from the front of the home, officials said. It was reported that a man was still inside the burning home, officials said.

Firefighters knocked down a door to get inside and rescued the man trapped inside the home, officials said.

The woman was flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The man was taken to a local hospital.

The Harris County Fire Marshal is investigating the scene.

