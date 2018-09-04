2 people injured after woman fires shots in drive-by in Third Ward, police say

HOUSTON - Two people were injured after a woman fired several shots at them in a drive-by in the Third Ward of Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. in a neighborhood in the 2000 block of Briley and McGowen streets.

Police said a man and woman were standing outside when a woman drove up in a white Camaro screaming and accused them of robbing her home. Officials said that's when the woman in the Camaro fired several shots, striking the other woman and man.

Officials said the man was shot in the buttocks and the woman was shot in the groin.

Officials said the woman fled the scene but was later arrested.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

A neighbor told KPRC that a stray bullet hit a house in which a handicapped man lives, but that man was not home during the shooting. It was also reported that children were outside playing but were not injured.

“It’s devastating because we got kids trying to get ready for school tomorrow, and we have elderly people just sitting outside trying to enjoy Labor Day,” one witness said.

