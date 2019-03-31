'It's hard to sit and watch somebody burn': 2 die in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY CO., Texas - Two people are dead and another person is fighting for life after white truck crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into a Camaro in Montgomery County early Sunday morning, authorities say.

The crash happened FM 1485 and Doriston around 2 a.m.

Authorities say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. Law enforcement say officers found open liquor containers inside the white truck.

Authorities say the Camaro caught fire and its female driver died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the white truck was rushed to a hospital, but also died.

The driver of the white Dodge truck has been identified as 22-year-old Collen Skelly, of Huffman. He died at Memorial Herman Hospital -The Woodlands.

The identity of the driver of the Camaro has not been released.

Two women who saw the crash tried to help.

“I heard the crash...it kind of sounded like an explosion,” said Kerisha Tilton who was working at a nearby gas station.

“And while I was on the phone with them (911) the car burst into flames and they were saying there is someone in the car trapped and they couldn't get her out,” said Tilton.

Tilton’s friend Lisa Strong ran over to help the victims of the accident. She says before she could get to the Camaro it caught fire.

“I never want to see it again you could see her hair and her face start melting… it’s hard to just to watch someone burn and they just sit there,” said Strong.

After some maneuvering Strong was able to drag the driver from the other vehicle a truck to safety. “I laid down behind him and covered him up with some clothes and Sarah held his hand to keep him alert and talking,” said Strong.

Autopsies will be performed on both drivers, hopefully giving investigators critical clue including blood alcohol levels.

The passenger in the white truck, 22-year-old Michael Longoria, of Huffman, Texas was transported to Memorial Herman Hospital - The Woodlands and is in serious condition.

