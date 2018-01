HOUSTON - Two people were hit by a vehicle that later drove away from the scene, the Harris County Sheriff's office said.

The incident happened just before 8:15 p.m. Wednesday near the area of Chisholm Trail and Regional Park Drive in north Harris County, the sheriff's office said.

There is no word on the victims conditions Wednesday night.

Deputies are working to learn more about this incident.

