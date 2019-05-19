2 motorcycle riders shot after argument at nightclub

Two motorcycle riders were taken to an area hospital after being followed from a club and shot in north Houston.

Police said the shooting happened on the main lanes at Aldine Bender Road and Fallbrook Drive. The intersection was shut down while police investigated the scene.

Police said the riders got into an argument at a club and the gunman followed them. One rider was shot in the side, is seriously hurt and had surgery. The second rider was shot in the leg, but is in good condition, police said.

The shooter has not been found.

