2 men wanted in connection with SE Houston salon robbery, police say

HOUSTON - A woman is in the hospital after a robbery at a hair salon in Southeast Houston Monday afternoon.

What we know

Houston police said the robbery took place around 5:30 p.m. at 6100 Griggs Road.

A surveillance camera from a local business captured video of a silver Honda with black racing stripes on the hood pulling up into the parking lot of the strip mall.

Two men get out of the car and rush into the salon Estetica Unisex.

What witnesses are saying

Yonzon Manzano said he was inside getting his hair cut when the robbery happened.

He said the suspects ordered him to get on the ground. He said they checked his pockets, took his wallet and then pistol-whipped him on the head.

Manzano said the men later demanded the hairstylist go to the register and then shot her in the leg.

Police have not said if money was taken.

The customer said he stayed with the stylist and contacted police.

Manzano said he later found his wallet on the street, but the $280 inside it was gone.

He said it isn’t the first time robbers targeted the hair studio.

What's next

Surveillance video showed the two suspects run back to the car and then speed off.

Manzano said he's lucky to be alive and said despite what happened, he would come back because the hairstylist is good at cutting hair.

The woman is expected to survive.

