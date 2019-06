Robert Curry and Terrell Modelist are wanted by Harris County Precinct 4. Deputies said the two are accused of stealing from the Houston National Cemetery.

HOUSTON - Two men are wanted on suspicion of stealing from the Houston National Cemetery.

Precinct 4 deputies said Robert Curry and Terrell Modelist took a generator and two welders from the cemetery off Veterans Memorial Drive.

The stolen items were later recovered at a pawn shop.

If you know where either of these men might be, you're asked to call Harris County Precinct 4.

