2 men tied to several bank jugging incidents in Houston area arrested, police say

Two men tied to several bank jugging incidents have been arrested and charged, officials said.

The two suspects, Dezmahn Cormier and Demontrae Hart, are documented gang members who targeted bank customers for theft and robbery in northeast Houston, officials said.

The duo followed a customer from the bank to another location where they broke into the customer's vehicle, stole money and fled the scene. Officials said Houston police officers were nearby and quickly arrested Cormier and Hart.

Officials discovered both suspects were already on bond for other bank jugging incidents in November. Comier, Hart and another man followed a bank customer and stole his money after breaking into his vehicle, officials said.

In August, Hart and three others followed several bank customers and robbed them, officials said.

Demontrae and Comier are both charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of a motor vehicle.

If anyone recognizes these men from prior offenses they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or the Houston Police Department's Northeast Division at 832-395-1500.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.