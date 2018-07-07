2 men suspected of burglarizing multiple area businesses

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - A pair of burglars is suspected of breaking into multiple businesses in northwest Harris County, including a restaurant in Jersey Village.

WATCH: Taquerias Arandas burglary surveillance video

“Someone just came in and broke in," said Ashley Garza, an employee at Taquaria Arandas, located in the 168000 block of Northwest Freeway in Jersey Village.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows a man shattering a glass door to gain entry on June 19.

Investigators confirmed to KPRC2 that the man who is seen breaking the glass door was accompanied by another man, who drove the getaway car, according to investigators.

Garza told KPRC2 the burglars made a big mess, but that's all they did.

"Honestly, what they just did was cause a huge mess by throwing everything around, I guess, looking for money," Garza said.

They did not take off with any money, Garza said.

Investigators said the duo is suspected of having burglarized four businesses. Three of the businesses are in the city of Jersey Village.

Investigators described the first suspect as being a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds, wearing a black skull cap, a black- and white-striped shirt with a white long-sleeved shirt underneath it, blue pants and blue surgical gloves.

There was not a description available for the second man. It is believed that the pair drove off in a compact silver or gray four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

