2 men shot, 1 dead, in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas - A man was pronounced dead at a Galveston hospital Friday evening, Galveston police said.

The man was transported to John Sealy Emergency Room after he was shot in the chest around 9:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Heards Lane.

Police said another man was found shot in the leg nearby.

The deceased man was pronounced dead at the hospital around 11:30 p.m. The other man is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3702, or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-TIPS(8477).

