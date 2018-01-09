2 men rob check-cashing business at gunpoint

HOUSTON - Two gunmen robbed a check-cashing business Friday morning after breaking in through a hole in the men's restroom wall, Houston police said.

The robbery was reported at 9 a.m. at the 1% Check Cashing located in the 900 block of East Little York.

Police said two employees were prepping to open the business while the doors were locked when two men came out of the men's bathroom with handguns and demanded money from the registers and safe.

The employees told police the gunmen were very aggressive and they feared for their lives, officials said.

Police said the gunmen took an undisclosed amount of money from the business and left in a four-door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.

Employees said they learned that the gunmen were able to break into the building through a hole that was made in the men's restroom wall sometime during the night.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a medium complexion, 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and red shoes. Police said he was referred to as "JJ" during the robbery by the other gunman.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a medium complexion, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a black coat and dark blue jeans.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspects' arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.