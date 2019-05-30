2 men known for 'wobbly wheel' scam arrested, police say

Sam Yonko (top) and Nick Stanley (bottom) were arrested this week after they were charged in connection with the 'Wobbly Wheel Scam."

HOUSTON - Two men have been arrested after a months-long investigation, accused of running a common scam: follow an unsuspecting driver, convince them one of their wheels is loose and then take their money.

Sam Yonko, 31, is charged with three counts of felony theft.

Investigators say he and a second suspect, Nick Stanley, would pull the scam along Westheimer Road in southwest Houston and would threaten drivers if they didn't pay.

Stanley is charged with two counts of theft.

It's called the wobbly wheel scam and it happens when strangers say there's something wrong with your tire. They get you to pull over, then they damage your tire and offer to fix it, forcing you to go to an ATM to withdraw hundreds of dollars to pay them for the repairs.

Police said one of the men has been known to be part of scams like this for at least 13 years.

