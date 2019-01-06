2 men injured in shooting at southwest Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON - Two men were injured after being shot Sunday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported around 12 a.m. at Westward and Elm streets.

Houston police said two homeless men were in the apartment complex courtyard when one was shot in the head and the other was shot twice, once in the back and once in the leg. Both were taken to Ben Taub General Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made. The cause of the shooting is unknown.

