2 men face federal charges after nearly 60 pounds of crystal meth worth $135K seized in Katy

KATY, Texas - Two men are behind bars on federal charges after nearly 60 pounds of crystal meth were seized in Katy this week, authorities said.

Juan Carlos Martinez, 49, and Pedro Martinez, 45, were arrested in the 25400 block of Bell Patna Drive on Wednesday afternoon. Both men face federal charges of delivery of a controlled substance.

Precinct 5 Constable Office officials said the 59 and a half pounds of drugs the men were attempting to deliver had a street value of $135,000.

The arrests were the result of a joint long-term investigation by a taskforce of municipal, county and federal agencies, including the Harris County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office, the Katy Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.



