2 men charged in connection with officer-involved shooting at SW Houston Burger King

HOUSTON - Two men are facing charges after police said they were involved in an officer-involved shooting earlier this week.

During a robbery investigation Wednesday afternoon, 23-year-old Dahani D. Davis and 22-year-old Keon Crosby were spotted driving a stolen vehicle.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the men carjacked a black Honda on Wednesday morning at Bissonnet Street and Kirkwood Road.

A traffic stop was initiated and Crosby, the driver, was taken into custody at 9901 Club Creek Drive.

Police said Davis fled on foot and was later found at a restaurant parking lot at 9603 Bissonnet around 3:10 p.m.

Davis was attempting to carjack a motorist who was in the drive-thru lane, police said.

When officers saw Davis, they gave him verbal commands to drop his gun, but Davis instead turned toward the officers, who in turn fired shots at Davis, according to authorities.

Davis then ran inside the restaurant and out of the back door, with one officer in pursuit, police said.

Once outside in the restaurant parking lot, officers said Davis was still holding his gun, so they fired at him again, this time striking him at least once. The end of the incident was caught on camera.

Crosby is charged with felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a weapon.

Three officers fired shots at Davis, according to police. He was struck at least once and is currently in stable condition at an area hospital, police said.

Davis is charged with aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a weapon.

Houston police said 11-year veteran David Baskin and six-year veteran James Baker discharged their weapons during the incident. An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also fired at least one shot, police said.

