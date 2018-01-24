2 men arrested after targeting bank customers for theft near Spring, police say

SPRING, Texas - Two men have been arrested after targeting bank customers for theft Tuesday morning near Spring, Houston police said.

Police said the men, identified by Houston police as Hose Singleton and Charles Ray Price, followed a woman from a bank to another location in south Montgomery County.

The woman left her property in her vehicle and went in another business. Police said Singleton broke a window on her vehicle and stole her property while Price acted as a lookout and getaway driver.

Authorities observed the theft in progress and both men were taken into custody, police said. The stolen property was recovered.

Police said that at the time of the arrest, Singleton was found to have an open felony theft warrant out of Comal County in central Texas. He is currently on bond for numerous pending cases in Harris County, which include two separate engaging in organized criminal activity charges stemming from "bank jugging" arrests in 2016 and 2017.

Singleton was arrested in 2016 with three other people after following an innocent man from a northwest Harris County bank and burglarizing his vehicle, police said. In 2017, while on bond for that case, he was arrested for following a man from a north Harris County bank and stealing his money.

Police said Singleton has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2000, when he was arrested for evading arrest from police -- with his co-defendant today, Price.

Singleton has prior arrests for possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony theft, burglary of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of a criminal instrument, engaging in organized criminal activity and driving with a suspended license, police said.

Price was found at the time of the arrest to be out on a $500 bond for assault (family violence) out of Harris County. Police said he has prior arrests, which include delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, bail jumping, criminal trespass, assault and felony theft.

Singleton and Price have been charged with the third-degree felony offense of engaging in organized criminal activity and burglary of a motor vehicle, police said. Their bonds have been set at $500,000 in Montgomery County.

Police said Singleton and Price are documented gang members from the northeast area of Houston. They are associated with a larger criminal organization that is responsible for dozens of similar offenses throughout Houston and the state of Texas.

Police are asking for information that anyone may have about other crimes these men have been involved with or from anyone who has been a victim of a similar crime. Police asked anyone with such information to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 (TIPS) or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

