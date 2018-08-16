2 men arrested after robbing bank customer in Pearland, police say

HOUSTON - Two men were arrested for targeting bank customers in Pearland on Aug. 10, according to Houston police.

Corell Eugene and Bryan Randle are known gang members from northeast Houston, police said.

On Aug. 10, Eugene and Randle followed a customer from a Pearland bank to another location, where they broke into the victim's vehicle, according to authorities.

Eugene and Randle stole the victim's money and attempted to leave the scene, but Pearland police officers were able to take them into custody, authorities said.

When Eugene was arrested, police said he was on bond from a 2017 felony charge stemming from a bank jugging arrest in Montgomery County. He was also recently arrested for another bank jugging in Dallas, police said.

"Bank jugging refers to a bank customer being targeted for theft or robbery as they leave a bank with cash. Jugging suspects follow customers from a bank with the intent to steal the money that the customer has withdrawn. This predatory offense is a growing crime trend in Texas and an epidemic in the Houston area," Houston police said.

Eugene is on parole until 2022 from a 2012 felony burglary of a motor vehicle conviction where he was sentenced to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, according to authorities. Police said he has an extensive criminal history that includes charges of possession of crack cocaine, burglary of a building, evading arrest, numerous burglary of motor vehicle charges, failure to identify, deadly conduct, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, possession of codeine, felony criminal mischief, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a criminal instrument. Eugene has over 16 criminal charges in Harris County since 2007, according to authorities.

At the time of his arrest, Randle was on bond out of Harris County for a burglary of a motor vehicle charge that came from another bank jugging, police said. In May 2018, Randle, Alaric Jenkins and Bryant Davis were arrested after robbing a bank customer, according to Houston police.

Randle's extensive criminal history includes arrests for theft of a firearm, possession of crack cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana, driving while license suspended, theft and burglary of a motor vehicle from a Dallas area bank jugging theft, police said. Randle has had over 26 criminal charges in Harris County since 2002, authorities said.

On Aug. 10, both men were charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, theft and unlawful possession of a criminal instrument, police said.

Both men were booked in the Brazoria County Jail.

Randle and Eugene are believed to be involved in other similar crimes. They are associated with a large criminal organization that is responsible for dozens of similar offenses throughout the Houston area, according to Houston police. Both men are also suspects in numerous pending felony investigations, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the men from prior offenses is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131.

