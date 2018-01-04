2 men ambushed, shot inside apartment in Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas - Two men were shot Thursday inside a home in Richmond.

Police said a woman knocked on the door of an apartment in the 2100 block of Thompson around midnight. When one of the four men living in the home answered the door, two men forced their way in and opened fire, police said.

A 40-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

A 50-year-old man, who was shot in the abdomen, was also flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital. He is listed in serious but stable condition. He is expected to survive.

The two other men inside the home were not injured.

The gunmen got away.

The motive for the shooting is unclear, but police believe the men were targeted.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

