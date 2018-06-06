2 men accused of aggravated robbery of elderly couple at assisted living facility

CYPRESS, Texas - Two men have been arrested and charged for the aggravated robbery of an elderly couple in northwest Harris County, according to investigators.

Dexter Carpenter and Jose Perez are accused of robbing an 86-year-old man and his 87-year-old wife on May 21 around 3:15 p.m. at their assisted living residence in the 12100 block of Steeple Way Boulevard in the Cypress area.

The victims told authorities that they cashed a check at a nearby bank and drove back to their residence.

Authorities said Carpenter and Perez followed the couple to the complex.

The couple told investigators Perez followed them into their home, assaulted the man and took cash and his wife's billfold.

While authorities reviewed surveillance video, a silver Nissan Rogue was seen entering the property behind the victims' vehicle and leaving shortly after. The vehicle was rented by one of Carpenter's family members, investigators said.

On surveillance video at an area Walmart, Carpenter and Perez were seen using the stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases, investigators said.

A few days after the robbery, the Nissan was exchanged for a Chevrolet Equinox, according to investigators. The Equinox was located at a bank in the 2400 block of West Alabama Street on May 30.

Carpenter and Perez were inside the vehicle and drove to another bank in the 10200 block of Kempwood Drive, investigators said. Authorities said the men were targeting new victims.

Carpenter and Perez were taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery of a person over 65 and credit card abuse.

