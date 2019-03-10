2 main lanes blocked on I-45 for several hours due to emergency road repairs

HOUSTON - Several lanes on the Gulf Freeway at San Jacinto will be blocked for hours as emergency crews repair a pothole, according to Texas Department of Transportation officials.

Two main lanes on the I-45 northbound between I-69 and Fannin Street will be closed and the SH 288 northbound connector ramp to I-45 will be closed for possibly up to 12 hours, according to TxDOT officials.

Drivers are asked to find a different route if possible.

