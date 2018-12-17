2 killed, teen injured in southwest Houston shootout

Evidence markers are placed at the scene of a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Dec. 16, 2018.

HOUSTON - Two men were killed Sunday and a 16-year-old was injured in a shootout in southwest Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. at Huntington Glen Drive and Keegan Road.

Police said people in two vehicles shot at each other. The driver of an SUV was hit and died in the street, police said. The SUV he was in took off with two to three others inside, police said.

Investigators said the driver of a white car crashed into a brick wall and died. There may have been another man inside the car, who ran away, investigators said.

Police said a 16-year-old bystander was also hit in the leg, rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

“It’s possible he was just an innocent bystander, just walking through the neighborhood, when the shooting happened and got hit,” said Sean Overstreet, of the Houston Police Department homicide unit.

Police said the people involved in the shootout were in their late teens to early 20s.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive and develop a description of the SUV that left the scene.

