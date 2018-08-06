News

2 killed, 5 injured, 1 missing in 4-vehicle crash in Fort Bend County, deputies say

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

HOUSTON - Two people were killed, five others injured and another is missing in a four-vehicle crash Sunday night in Fort Bend County, deputies said.

The deadly crash was reported at 9:34 p.m. on State Highway 36.

Life Flight is responding to the scene.

It is unknown what caused the crash. Deputies said the highway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. 

