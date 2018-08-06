2 killed, 5 injured, 1 missing in 4-vehicle crash in Fort Bend County, deputies say

HOUSTON - Two people were killed, five others injured and another is missing in a four-vehicle crash Sunday night in Fort Bend County, deputies said.

The deadly crash was reported at 9:34 p.m. on State Highway 36.

Life Flight is responding to the scene.

It is unknown what caused the crash. Deputies said the highway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Major Crash: SH 36 / Long Lane. 4-vehicles. 2x fatalities. Life Flight en route. Road will be closed for an extended period. pic.twitter.com/gR1wPKfnIO — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 6, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.