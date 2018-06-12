2 killed, 1 injured in crash on Eastex Freeway in Humble, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two people were killed and another was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after a crash Tuesday in the Humble area, according to officials.

A Volkswagen Beetle crashed into a guard rail on an HOV overpass. One person was declared dead at the scene and another was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

It is not known what caused the crash in the HOV lane of the Eastex Freeway near Townsen Boulevard.

Officials said the HOV lane, which runs from downtown, was closed for part of the afternoon, but reopened around 4:30 p.m. Vehicles are being diverted to exit the HOV lane at McKay Boulevard.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.