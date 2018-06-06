2 injured in SW Houston drive-by shooting, police say

HOUSTON - Two people were injured Tuesday during a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, police said.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting at the San Marcos Apartments in the 6300 block of West Bellfort Avenue, near Bob White Drive.

A 15-year-old boy and an adult man were taken to area hospitals and are expected to survive, according to police.

Houston police said they believe the shooting came from a silver Honda.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Houston Police Department.

Editor's note: Police initially said one person was killed, but later changed that information.

