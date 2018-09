HOUSTON - Two people were injured Saturday night in a shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex, police said.

The shooting was reported at 9:37 p.m. in the 4000 block of Jarmese Street.

Houston police said several shots were fired in the apartment, and the victims were taken to a local hospital. The victims' condition is unknown.

Police said two suspects fled on foot.

No arrests have been made.

