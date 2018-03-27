2 injured in SE Houston drive-by shooting, police say

HOUSTON - Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported at 4:39 p.m. Sunday at 6626 Cullen Blvd.

Police said a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were sitting in a gold Honda Accord when a man driving a black Kia Soul pulled up beside them. Police said the man and woman were shot several times by a gunman inside the Kia.

Police said the woman was struck in the leg and the man was shot in the back.

The suspects fled the scene.

Both victims were taken to Ben Taub Hospital and they are both in stable condition.

Police said the Kia was reported as stolen and later recovered near the scene.

Officials said there is a problem in southeast Houston with rival gangs fighting. Police said innocent people get caught in the gunfire and injured.

A man was killed Saturday, blocks away from Sunday's shooting, after he was shot in the head at the intersection of Lydia and Springhill streets.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

