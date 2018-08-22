2 injured in Baytown drive-by shooting

HOUSTON - Two people were injured Wednesday during a drive-by shooting in Baytown.

The shooting was reported about 1:15 a.m. in an alley near Nevada and Illinois streets.

Baytown police said the two victims were standing in the alley when a vehicle pulled up. Someone in the vehicle fired several shots, police said.

One person, identified only as an 18-year-old, was shot once and the other person, identified only as a 23-year-old, was shot several times, police said. Both were flown to a hospital in Houston for treatment, and the 23-year-old was undergoing surgery, police said.

