2 injured after driver slams into car

HOUSTON - A driver slammed into the back of a stopped car, injuring two people early Sunday morning.

Police said a car was broken down in the far-right shoulder on U.S. 59 near Weslayan Street in west Houston.

A Dodge Charger slammed into the back end of the car, trapping two people inside the broken down vehicle, police.

Rescue crews rescued the victims, who are in serious condition, police said.

The driver of the Charger wasn't hurt, and his blood alcohol content will be tested, police said.

