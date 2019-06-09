1 dead, several injured after crane collapses on apartment building near downtown Dallas

DALLAS - At least one person was killed and six people were injured when strong winds blew a crane into a building in Dallas on Sunday, authorities said.

It happened just before 2 p.m. ET.

Two people were in critical condition, three were in serious condition and one person had already been released from the hospital, authorities said.

Crane falls on Dallas building

Severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds, large hail and potential tornadoes were blowing Sunday through downtown Dallas and nearby Fort Worth, the National Weather Service said.

The winds were so strong they knocked over construction equipment, as seen in a video showing the crane falling onto an apartment building in downtown Dallas. According to CNN, the force of the crash was so powerful that several floors of a parking deck fell on top of each other.

"Woke up poolside to a full-on tornado warning, which hit the construction site next to us and sent debris flying all over downtown Dallas," tweeted journalist Rory Cashin with a video of debris being blown off a tower in Dallas. "I think I'm ready to come home now."

"A crane fell over in an apt. complex in downtown dallas from the storm. Hope everyone is okay," said Melissa Santana on Twitter.

Several witnesses tell CNN they saw a crane topple onto the Elan City Lights apartment complex in downtown Dallas.

A billboard also fell onto a car in Dallas' Uptown neighborhood, KTVT reported.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for central Texas until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The main hazard will be damaging winds and large hail with potential for flooding, the weather service said.

More than 227,000 customers in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area were experiencing power outages after Sunday afternoon's inclement weather, according to electric company Oncor.

CNN's Amanda Jackson and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this story.

