2 injured after block party ends in gunfire in northeast Houston

HOUSTON - Two people were injured Monday when a block party in northeast Houston ended in gunfire.

Houston police said the incident started with an argument at the party in the 3800 block of Liberty.

During the altercation, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting, police said.

A 73-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the back. She was also taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. She's expected to be OK.

The gunman ran away before police arrived.

Investigators were questioning witnesses at the scene.

