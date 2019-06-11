2 in custody after DEA investigation discovers chop shop in NE Houston

HOUSTON - Two people are in custody Tuesday after a Drug Enforcement Agency investigation led authorities to two locations in northeast Houston.

The investigation started as a pursuit on a drug charge but turned into much more.

A home in the 1400 block of Hopper Road was swarmed after a federal search warrant was obtained for a suspect's felony drug possession charge.

Officials said the investigation involved methamphetamine, but when detectives arrived at the scene, they didn't find drugs. Instead, they said the found a chop shop.

Six stolen vehicles and two stolen travel trailers were found, investigators said. All have been towed from the location.

Then, the investigation expanded.

A lead from the scene led investigators a few blocks away -- near the intersection of Hopper and Shady -- where another stolen vehicle was found.

The DEA said the two suspects were taken into custody for "federal narcotic related charges," including trafficking.

Neighbors, who didn't want to be identified, said they just hope the area is safe.

"I hope this area gets better, that's what I hope," one neighbor said.

"We got kids around here, so we just want nothing to happen bad," another said.

Investigators said additional charges may be coming.

