2 Houston-area teens sought after escaping juvenile prison

GIDDINGS, Texas - Two teen inmates from the Houston area remain at large after escaping from a juvenile prison in Giddings, Texas, about 100 miles northwest of Houston.

The Texas Juvenile Justice Department said in a release Sunday that authorities continue to search for 16-year-olds Brice Ryan Karalis, from Cleveland, and Bryan Ernando Villanueva, from Spring, who disappeared from the Giddings State School around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The teens' mode of escape was not released. It was not immediately clear why Karalis or Villanueva were being held at the prison.

Juvenile justice authorities said in the release that if a member of the public encounters the boys, he or she "should not approach them, but immediately call 9-1-1."

KPRC 2018/ AP 2018